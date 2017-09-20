Watch as Ellen DeGeneres terrifies Sarah Paulson with a clown

When they were writing this season of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy found out returning star Sarah Paulson is scared of clowns. Now, of course, half of America knows she’s scared of clowns thanks to the publicity tour various cast and crew are making to pump the show.

More importantly, so does Ellen DeGeneres.

Watch as Ellen scares the bejeesus out Paulson so much the starlet is left screaming under the table.

American Horror Story: Cult airs on Tuesday nights on FX.

This is more than the best scare of the year. This is one of the best scares ever. I love you, Sarah Paulson. Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, September 19, 2017





This Story Filed Under