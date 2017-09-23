This petition is asking for Wonder Woman to come out as bisexual

Gianna Collier-Pitts of GLAAD wants Warner Brothers to make Wonder Woman bisexual, so she started a change.org petition.

In the Warner Brothers film from this summer starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, aka Diana Prince, has a romantic relationship with Steve Trevor, an American intelligence officer. She is not shown in an intimate relationship with any of the Amazons on her home island of Themyscira.

The character dates back to a 1941 comic book and Diana is usually presented as romantically involved with Steve. Last year, though, the current writer of Wonder Woman: Rebirth for DC Comics, Greg Rucka, said in an interview that not only is she queer, she must be queer.

“And when you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, ‘How can they not all be in same sex relationships?’ Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise,” Rucka said.

“It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women.”

While his argument amounts to “single women can’t be happy,” his understanding of the character resulted in some direct references to Diana’s past relationships with women.

Collier-Pitts starts from there in her argument that Warner Brothers should acknowledge Diana’s bisexuality. “Wonder Woman’s Diana Prince hails from Themyscira, land of the Amazons and inhabited exclusively by women. This alone should serve as reason enough to confirm her sexuality, since any close relationship she could have had prior to her romantic storyline with Steve Trevor would have had to have been with another woman.”

She wrote that she loves TV and film, and it’s important for people to see themselves represented in fiction. “As I was coming to terms with my bisexuality, I saw few – if any – characters that I could relate to, and those that I did see were almost always portrayed in a negative light,” she wrote. “The Wonder Woman franchise is the embodiment of strength and resilience in a genre that places women as the sidekick more often than the hero.”

The petition has just under 4300 signatures as of this writing.





This Story Filed Under