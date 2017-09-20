Is Madonna going to be a guest judge on the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Speculation is flying that Madonna could be a guest judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race after an intriguing red carpet interview at the Emmy Awards.

RuPaul told Michael Ausiello from TV Line that he couldn’t tease any guests for the tenth season of the show, but then things got interesting.

“Lady Gaga is kind of tough to top,” Ausiello noted.

“It is kind of tough to top her,” RuPaul admitted. “But I think we’ve done it, I really do.”

“Madonna?” Ausiello asks.

“I can’t saaaay,” RuPaul shoots back, grinning.

“You didn’t deny Madonna,” Ausiello rightly points out.

“We didn’t deny it,” RuPaul admits.

Ausiello then thanks them “for the tip” before they all scurry away lest he back them into any more corners.

RuPaul went on to win his second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. The show also won Emmys this year for costumes and picture editing, both for the Lady Gaga episode.

What do you think, will we see Madonna on the Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, or were they just keeping the talk alive by not denying it?





