Kathy Griffin’s multimillionaire CEO neighbor attacks her with antigay & sexist slurs

Kathy Griffin’s neighbor went on the offensive this past weekend over a noise complaint, launching into an offensive tirade caught on audio recording.

Jeffrey Mezger, CEO of KB Home, one of the country’s leading home builders, can be heard screaming at Griffin and her longtime partner Randy Bick, calling Griffin a “bald dyke,” and a “fucking cunt.”

Mezger was hosting a pool party with his three grandchildren present, and Bick called to say they were making too much noise. Records show that has been an issue for the couple in the year since they moved into the home next to Mezger’s, having registered numerous complaints.

Audio captured by Griffin and Bick’s security cameras recorded Mezger’s sexist and homophobic tirade.

“You’re stuck with a fucking bald dyke who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on,” Mezger can be heard yelling at Bick, a reference to the backlash over Griffin’s photo shoot featuring the president’s severed head.

She was interviewed by the Secret Service and held a press conference claiming Trump was trying to ruin her life.

Griffin shaved her head in solidarity with her sister, who was battling cancer and passed away just two days before the incident with Mezger.

“Let’s declare war, asshole, ’cause we got a lot to go for,” he can also be heard saying. “Let’s bring it on, you bitch.”

“Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother,” a KB Home spokesperson told HuffPost in a statement. “He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes.”

HuffPost attempted to speak with members of the KB Home board of directors, with no luck.

You can hear the disgusting tirade below, but try to keep in mind that it is totally not who he is or what he believes, even if he sounds utterly committed as he says it.





