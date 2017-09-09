Lesbian former mayor of Houston twists the knife in Ann Coulter

Houston Mayor Annise Parker speaks to supporters of the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance at a watch party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, in Houston. The ordinance that would have established nondiscrimination protections for gay and transgender people in Houston did not pass. AP Photo/Pat Sullivan

Last week, Ann Coulter tweeted an awful joke about Hurricane Harvey.

Annise Parker, the lesbian former mayor in question, had a great response a week later.

Speaking with SiriusXM Progress radio yesterday, Parker added to her reply and explained why it took a few days to tweet that comeback.

“I was dealing with busloads of people who’d been evacuated from eight and ten feet of water and I was focused on doing the right thing there,” Parker said. “So I didn’t look at Twitter for, like, three days. And so, it was a delayed response.”

“I was actually helping the victims instead of making ridiculous insults on Twitter” is about the classiest response there is, and it cuts deep into who Coulter is.

