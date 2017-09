Randy Rainbow took a brief hiatus from excoriating modern politics through musical numbers, but he’s back and better than ever. This time he turns the standard “Danke Schoen” into “DACA shame.”

All your favorites are back: the witty side comments, the excellent parody writing, great singing, and fantastic cameos by members of the Trump administration. We’ve hyped several of his videos before, but this one may truly be his best yet.





