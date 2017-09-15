This conservative politician is so terrified of his trans opponent, he won’t debate her

Republican Virginia delegate Bob Marshall is so scared of his Democratic challenger, he’s refusing to debate her.

Marshall, who has a storied history of attacking the LGBT community from his perch in public office, declined an invitation from the League of Women Voters, the NAACP, and the Prince William Committee of 100 to debate challenger Danica Roem, a transgender woman.

Marshall consistently refers to Roem with male pronouns and asked a reporter from the Prince William Times, “Why do you call Danica a female? Did Danica’s DNA change?” For all of his bigoted bravado, he used one of the most pathetic excuses ever to avoid his challenger.

He’s upset that she (and thousands of others) have called him a bigot. That’s right. The author of Virginia’s constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage and the sponsor of Virginia’s bathroom bill that would have banned transgender woman (like Roem) from using the appropriate bathroom is upset that people think he’s prejudiced and complained it “is simply not correct.”

“When you don’t talk the same language, debate is not possible,” he added. “You end up talking past each other,” as if not talking is the best way to find consensus and challenge ideas.

Roem called him “Bigoted Bob” and is therefore “disqualified” from debate, according to Marshall. No word yet on who added that to the rulebook, but, hey, since when have Republican politicians not felt entitled to decide what women can and can’t do?

For her part, Roem will join with two other Democratic candidates to host a public meet-and-greet instead.

“I think it’s a damn shame that [Marshall] refused to debate, but we’re going to do it anyway,” Roem told the newspaper.





