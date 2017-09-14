Art collectors are offering big bucks for the photo of Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s head

The infamous photo of Kathy Griffin holding Donald Trump‘s decapitated head may have caused outrage nationwide, but one group holds it in high esteem. No, not progressives and anyone who despised Trump…

Art collectors are offering up big bucks to photographer Tyler Shields for prints of the picture. One collector reportedly offered $150,000 for the original, TMZ reports.

Shields says he will offer prints in the future. While Griffin took the brunt of the criticism for the photo – canceled gigs, lost endorsements, and getting fired from her yearly New Year’s Eve show with Anderson Cooper – Shields doesn’t need her permission to offer reprints since he owns the rights to it.





