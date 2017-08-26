Twitter made fun of scared straight boys with hilarious sarcasm

By ·

Fellas is it gay to check your own form when lifting? Shutterstock

For years, insecure straight men have turned to Twitter to find out if something they do is gay. A lot of these questions are kinda joking, but really not….

This past week, though, “Fellas is it gay” jokes were the rage, taking heterosexual anxiety to the extreme.

Some went after how being a man means someone is already doing all sorts of things with a man.

Some were more scientific.

Some were more philosophical.

And some were pretty direct. I would say no to this one… could be bi.

