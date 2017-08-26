Twitter made fun of scared straight boys with hilarious sarcasm

For years, insecure straight men have turned to Twitter to find out if something they do is gay. A lot of these questions are kinda joking, but really not….

Fellas, is it gay that I really enjoy the show Glee? (I seem to have one of these questions weekly) — Clint Bobski (@AgainstClint) September 17, 2009

This past week, though, “Fellas is it gay” jokes were the rage, taking heterosexual anxiety to the extreme.

fellas, is it gay to make money?? i mean youre just collecting pictures of other men 😳😳 — childish sadbino (@datassque) August 23, 2017

fellas, is it gay to go to church? i mean yall on your knees for a man idk — yoda (@Jineaners) August 20, 2017

FELLAS: is it gay to drink almond milk? I mean u drinking nut 😳😳👀🌰🍼 — jenny (@darkxentries) August 16, 2017

Some went after how being a man means someone is already doing all sorts of things with a man.

Fellas is it gay to pee? You're literally holding a dick 🤔 — gordo (@internetcIout) August 21, 2017

fellas… is it gay to look in the mirror? i mean you literally checkin a man out. — Decolonially Queer (@nigeltpatel) August 21, 2017

fellas? is it gay to be in love with your girlfriend? you in love with someone who is attracted to dudes…. — ty (@seethasigns) August 22, 2017

Some were more scientific.

fellas, is it gay for a guy to like a girl? half her genetics came from a MAN. ion know …. what y'all think? — b (@fogcitys) August 16, 2017

fellas, is it gay to look at the eclipse?? idk staring at two balls in the sky sounds pretty gay to me😳🤔 — ada (@hyojongist) August 21, 2017

Fellas, is it gay to breathe? I mean shit y'all be breathing the same air as ya homies. Sus af if u ask me lmao — Fabian (@Fabian13san) August 19, 2017

Some were more philosophical.

Fellas.. Is it gay to be a man?? I mean assuming an Aristotelian view of mind-body dualism, you're literally inside a man at all times 😧🤔🤔 — Tomás B. Ⓥ (@cindersound) August 21, 2017

fellas….is it gay to exist? — william (@verychilldude) August 21, 2017

And some were pretty direct. I would say no to this one… could be bi.

fellas … is it gay to have sex with a man??? i mean… you're basically having sex with a man… lowkey kinda gay, what y'all think — duunk (@duunk) August 19, 2017





