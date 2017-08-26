Twitter made fun of scared straight boys with hilarious sarcasm

For years, insecure straight men have turned to Twitter to find out if something they do is gay. A lot of these questions are kinda joking, but really not….
Fellas, is it gay that I really enjoy the show Glee? (I seem to have one of these questions weekly)
— Clint Bobski (@AgainstClint) September 17, 2009
This past week, though, “Fellas is it gay” jokes were the rage, taking heterosexual anxiety to the extreme.
fellas, is it gay to make money?? i mean youre just collecting pictures of other men 😳😳
— childish sadbino (@datassque) August 23, 2017
fellas, is it gay to go to church? i mean yall on your knees for a man idk
— yoda (@Jineaners) August 20, 2017
FELLAS: is it gay to drink almond milk? I mean u drinking nut 😳😳👀🌰🍼
— jenny (@darkxentries) August 16, 2017
Some went after how being a man means someone is already doing all sorts of things with a man.
Fellas is it gay to pee? You're literally holding a dick 🤔
— gordo (@internetcIout) August 21, 2017
fellas… is it gay to look in the mirror? i mean you literally checkin a man out.
— Decolonially Queer (@nigeltpatel) August 21, 2017
fellas? is it gay to be in love with your girlfriend? you in love with someone who is attracted to dudes….
— ty (@seethasigns) August 22, 2017
Some were more scientific.
fellas, is it gay for a guy to like a girl? half her genetics came from a MAN. ion know …. what y'all think?
— b (@fogcitys) August 16, 2017
fellas, is it gay to look at the eclipse?? idk staring at two balls in the sky sounds pretty gay to me😳🤔
— ada (@hyojongist) August 21, 2017
Fellas, is it gay to breathe? I mean shit y'all be breathing the same air as ya homies. Sus af if u ask me lmao
— Fabian (@Fabian13san) August 19, 2017
Some were more philosophical.
Fellas.. Is it gay to be a man?? I mean assuming an Aristotelian view of mind-body dualism, you're literally inside a man at all times 😧🤔🤔
— Tomás B. Ⓥ (@cindersound) August 21, 2017
fellas….is it gay to exist?
— william (@verychilldude) August 21, 2017
And some were pretty direct. I would say no to this one… could be bi.
fellas … is it gay to have sex with a man??? i mean… you're basically having sex with a man… lowkey kinda gay, what y'all think
— duunk (@duunk) August 19, 2017
