Gay journalist with terminal cancer slays with help of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queen

Journalist Dean Eastmond has been documenting his fight with terminal cancer on Twitter, and recently shared the heartbreaking news that he has weeks to live.

Found out this week that I'm fighting for weeks of life instead of the years I wanted & can feel this cancer completely taking over me now 😔 pic.twitter.com/J0Ta09Uf2h — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) August 20, 2017

He previously shared that his top bucket list wish would be to have his face done up by the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

If this turns into me writing a bucket list, you just know me being painted by every RPDR girl will be at the very top of that list 💄 — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) August 6, 2017

It turns out, someone out there who fit the bill heard the call and answered.

Charlie Hides, a contestant from the ninth season, replied to the tweet, offering to meet up with Eastmond.

You're an inspiration to me Dean! I'd love to paint your face. I'm in the UK for the next ten days. — Charlie Hides TV (@charliehidestv) August 23, 2017

Eastmond shared the beautiful results on Monday.

When @charliehidestv knows you're pretty much bed bound so comes to chill with you for the day and this OBVIOUSLY ends up happening 😱❤️ pic.twitter.com/I8II5bFygO — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) August 28, 2017

Drag queens and other celebrities are now celebrating Eastmond by sharing their kind words, alongside the message “Dean Eastmond Slays.”

And slay he does.

My heart goes out to a sweet boy who shared my words in a time of turmoil: @deanvictorr – hold your head high on you way out. You slayed. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) August 28, 2017

Ok Dean!!! Slay a bit!!! Sending you love darling xxx https://t.co/oEILfeiVpC — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 30, 2017

We ALL love you baby. Sending you so much love and strength https://t.co/a5TTL0XY2z — michelle visage (@michellevisage) August 30, 2017





