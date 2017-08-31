Gay journalist with terminal cancer slays with help of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queen

Dean Eastmond

Dean Eastmond slaying with help from Charlie Hides. Twitter/Dean Eastmond

Journalist Dean Eastmond has been documenting his fight with terminal cancer on Twitter, and recently shared the heartbreaking news that he has weeks to live.

He previously shared that his top bucket list wish would be to have his face done up by the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

It turns out, someone out there who fit the bill heard the call and answered.

Charlie Hides, a contestant from the ninth season, replied to the tweet, offering to meet up with Eastmond.

Eastmond shared the beautiful results on Monday.

Drag queens and other celebrities are now celebrating Eastmond by sharing their kind words, alongside the message “Dean Eastmond Slays.”

And slay he does.

