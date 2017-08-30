Fox News hires one of Trump’s biggest anti-trans supporters as new correspondant

Fox News’ latest hire, Tomi Lahren, has been vociferous in her support for President Trump’s capricious ban on transgender service members. She’s also compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK.

I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team. This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the… Posted by Tomi Lahren on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Lahren will have a “signature role on the network’s upcoming digital lineup” according to Variety and will also regularly appear as a pundit on Sean Hannity’s show.

Our friends at GLAAD tipped us to this handy bullet list of Lahren’s greatest anti-LGBT hits:

Anti-Trans Statements

Other Anti-LGBTQ Comments

The conservative mouthpiece made her name on social media as versus climbing the traditional political or mass media ladder., so, of course, her Twitter feed is a monumental pile of vacuous balderdash and outright lies.

Pres Trump dedicated to putting radical Muslims in graves whereas Pres Obama was dedicated to putting men in the ladies room. #MAGA — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 26, 2017

So you want the Millennial vote? I have some "final thoughts." Maybe a little less talk about gay… https://t.co/IKbbymXN1N — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 19, 2015

Dear @theblaze and @glennbeck: This is a tweet that @TomiLahren deleted. She must explain why she wrote it. pic.twitter.com/ydUHf2X62b — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) July 8, 2016





