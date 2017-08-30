Fox News hires one of Trump’s biggest anti-trans supporters as new correspondant

Tomi Lahren Associated Press

Fox News’ latest hire, Tomi Lahren, has been vociferous in her support for President Trump’s capricious ban on transgender service members. She’s also compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK.

Lahren will have a “signature role on the network’s upcoming digital lineup” according to Variety and will also regularly appear as a pundit on Sean Hannity’s show.

Our friends at GLAAD tipped us to this handy bullet list of Lahren’s greatest anti-LGBT hits:

Anti-Trans Statements

Other Anti-LGBTQ Comments

The conservative mouthpiece made her name on social media as versus climbing the traditional political or mass media ladder., so, of course, her Twitter feed is a monumental pile of vacuous balderdash and outright lies.

