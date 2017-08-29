An epic Twitter thread details why Trump’s pardon of Joe Arpaio is so outrageous

By ·
Joe Arpaio Donald Trump

Joe Arpaio has benefited greatly from his friendship with Trump. Gage Skidmore, via Flickr

President Donald Trump‘s pardoning of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for failing to obey a judge’s order over the rounding up of undocumented immigrants, has caused outrage.

It has been seen by many as another racist dog whistle from Trump in order to prop up his anti-immigrant bonafides. It is also a travesty considering the many abuses prisoners in Arpaio’s jails experienced. Trump has incorrectly argued that Arpaio was punished simply for doing his job.

Trump was questioned about granting the pardon on Friday night, as Hurricane Harvey was hitting Texas, and said he did so because he “assumed the ratings would be far higher than they normally were,” due to coverage of the storm.

The response seems to be a defense of the old news dump on Friday in hopes no one notices move, but, as is usually the case with Trump, it was a tone deaf statement to mention ratings in conjunction with a natural disaster. Not only that, it is disingenuous considering the media coverage on all news stations was sure to be primarily focused on the hurricane.

The Phoenix New Times went on an epic Twitter posting spree after Trump pardoned the sheriff, sharing the many reasons you should be up in arms over this latest miscarriage of justice.

This Story Filed Under

Comments