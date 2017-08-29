The cast of So You Think You Can Dance teamed up with RuPaul to make something fantastic

By ·

The cast of So You Think You Can Dance screenshot

The eight remaining contestants on So You Think You Can Dance performed together last night to RuPaul’s “Call Me Mother” and the result is fantastic. Choreographed by Mark Kanemura, the production is a visual delight.

The So You Think You Can Dance Top 8 and All-Stars Performance…

This routine is EVERYTHING!!

Posted by So You Think You Can Dance on Monday, August 28, 2017

To help build excitement, RuPaul tweeted out the lyrics last night right before the show aired.

This Story Filed Under

Comments