Watch James Comey testify about President Trump here

The most anticipated event on television and the internet today, by far, begins at 10 A.M. EDT, when fired FBI director James Comey spills the tea on President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 Election.

With Wednesday’s release of Comey’s earth-shattering opening statement outlining Trump’s demands for loyalty, his pleas for an end to investigations into Russia and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as the awkward attempts to manipulate the former top cop, whatever else he reveals to the Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to be riveting TV.

This will be Comey's first testimony since the president fired him last month.





