Trump will honor pride month today by speaking at an anti-LGBT conference

Hey, remember when Donald Trump told people he would do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of the hateful, foreign ideology, believe me”?

Surprise!

Turns out that was just a bunch of B.S.

Tomorrow, Trump will headline the “Road to Majority” conference, an evangelical extremist gathering hosted by the homophobic Faith and Freedom Coalition. This is in addition to his refusal to issue a proclamation acknowledging June as Pride month.

Other speakers at the conference will include Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, evangelical author James Dobson, homophobes Pat Boone and Michael Medved, and 15 others.

It should come as no surprise that all 21 of the speakers are white. Not a single person of color will be speaking at the event.

Trump is scheduled to speak just three days before the LGBTQ Equality March in Washington D.C., which many are interpreting as an not-so-subtle nod toward his commitment to subverting LGBTQ rights.

“President Trump’s negligence at the start of Pride month provided another example that this administration is no friend to the community,” says Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “While the Trump Administration tries to systematically erase LGBTQ people and families from the fabric of this nation, LGBTQ Americans and allies must do what we know best this Pride month—stay visible and march for acceptance.”





This Story Filed Under