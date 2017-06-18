Randy Rainbow spoofs ‘Grease’ in funny new video

Riffing on the melody for “Summer Nights” from Grease, Randy Rainbow takes on the Senate hearings investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to the Russian government and obstruction of justice.
