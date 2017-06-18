      

What happened this week? Trump went to an anti-LGBT conference, and more

By Matt Baume ·

President Donald Trump attends the Liberty University Commencement Ceremony and delivers remarks Saturday, May 13, 2017, Lynchburg, Virginia. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) via Wikipedia

New government in the UK could be hostile to LGBT equality, Trump heaps praise on activists who say that homosexuality is “preventable,” and another attempt by the administration to roll back employment protections.

