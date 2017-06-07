An engagement photo for a Swiss/American couple is the best thing online today

This stunning engagement photo of a gay binational couple is going viral after one of the men posted the photo to Reddit.

Taken by celebrity photographer Gabriel Goldberg, the cheeky photo celebrates the love between the men. One is from Switzerland and the other is American, but the two switched places for the photo. The American is dressed like a Swiss stereotype while the other donned an “I love LA” t-shirt and holds a (photoshopped) bald eagle on his arm.

“This photo was taken in a tiny studio in downtown Los Angeles in front of a white background; everything else you see is digital,” one of the men wrote on Reddit.

“And you better believe I’ll be moving to Switzerland for a while!!”

Mazel tov, boys.





