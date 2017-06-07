Trump’s ratings are so low if his presidency was a reality show, he’d be fired

More bad news for the White House, as President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has hit an all-time low in a new poll from Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday.

It found that only 34 percent of voters approve of the job he is doing as president, while 57 percent disapprove.

The low numbers Quinnipiac found align with other polls, such as Gallup’s daily tracking poll that reports only 38 percent of those asked saying they approve of the job Trump is doing, and 57 percent saying they disapprove.

It also matches the RealClearPolitics average of polls, showing Trump with a 39.4 percent approval rating, and 55 percent saying they disapprove.

The poll comes a day before former FBI director James Comey will testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee that Trump told him he needed and expected “loyalty,” and asked him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Quinnipiac poll gives an insight to how the American public views Trump and his administration in light of the allegations and the ongoing investigation.

Not so well, as it turns out.

It found 54 percent think Trump has “too friendly of an attitude towards Russia,” 68 percent reported being either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about his relationship with Russia, 49 percent said possible Russian interference in the 2016 president election is a very important issue, and 55 percent said they believe Trump is abusing the powers of his office.

The poll also found that 31 percent believe Trump did something illegal concerning ties to Russia, and 29 think he did something unethical but not illegal. Meanwhile, 30 percent said they think Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner did something illegal, and 28 percent think he did something unethical but not illegal.

The majority of respondents to the Quinnipiac poll also reported being unhappy with Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Accord, nor with his handling of the economy, immigration, and terrorism.





