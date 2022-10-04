Velma is now canonically gay after crushing on a girl in the newest “Scooby-Doo” movie

Velma from the Scooby-Doo franchise is now canonically gay, and fans are going wild.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is the latest animated Scooby movie and it is available for digital download in some markets starting today. And fans are already sharing a few scenes that make it clear that Velma is into girls.

In one scene, Velma meets a character named Coco and instantly develops a crush on her, noting her positive traits like “incredible glasses,” “obviously brilliant,” and “loves animals.” Velma’s glasses fog up – as is the norm for cartoon nerds who fall in love – and she says her catchphrase, “Jinkies.”

“OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing the clip this morning.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

“LESBIAN VELMA REAL!!” wrote another person who shared the clip.

Holy shit they actually did it Like I knew they were gonna in Mystery Inc. And it's been very heavily hinted at but just having Velma go full lesbian meltdown over a girl in a Classic Scooby thing is WILD https://t.co/0FU8fikhp0 — GROVEL, HUMANS! It's ZOE!!! (@Blankzilla) October 4, 2022

In another scene being shared online, Coco refers to Velma as “the cute one,” much to Velma’s delight.

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

Velma’s identity has been the subject of innuendo in the Scooby-verse for decades. James Gunn, who wrote the 2002 live-action Scooby Doo movie, said that his Velma was “explicitly gay” in the original script “but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

In 2020, the creator of the 2010 animated series Scooby Doo: Mystery Incorporated Tony Cervone posted a Pride picture of Velma with the character Marcie Fleach.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi,” wrote Cervone in response to a fan. “She’s gay.”