This week in LGBTQ Twitter: Undeniable queer truths

Are you the Docs in your relationship, or the Crocs?
Math is so gay, even Zazzle knows it.Photo: Zazzle

With all the lies being spewed by the haters, it’s worth reiterating these self-evident queer truths.

Are you Docs or Crocs? Or maybe Birkenstocks?

Math is obviously queer anyway. Irrational, invisible, trying to figure out (your) x?

(This is our story btw.)

Finally solving the nature vs. nurture debate.

If you’re wondering where all the cute trans girls are…

We don’t make the rules. Evil men = evil. Evil women = badass.

Just don’t hate us cause we’re out here killing it.

And keeping it cute, too.

 

