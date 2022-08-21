This week in LGBTQ Twitter: Undeniable queer truths

Math is so gay, even Zazzle knows it. Photo: Zazzle

With all the lies being spewed by the haters, it’s worth reiterating these self-evident queer truths.

2 gay guys will read the same info, say “i’m living” and the other will say “i’m dead,” and they will both be expressing the same exact sentiment — miss representation (@YeeSeekingHaw) August 16, 2022

Are you Docs or Crocs? Or maybe Birkenstocks?

in every queer relationship, there is a docs and a crocs. I will not elaborate except to say that I am the crocs and my GF is the docs — Sam Manzella (@_sammanzella) August 17, 2022

Math is obviously queer anyway. Irrational, invisible, trying to figure out (your) x?

(This is our story btw.)

I’m in favor of this. I’d much rather take gay algebra pic.twitter.com/sXF6arGhaA — Natalie Wynn (@ContraPoints) August 19, 2022

Finally solving the nature vs. nurture debate.

Being gay isn't your choice, it's mine. You're gay now. — HIDEKI NYAGANUMA 🇺🇦 CEO OF FUNKY FRESH BEATS (@Hideki_Naganuma) August 17, 2022

If you’re wondering where all the cute trans girls are…

Working at Starbucks as a transgirl is the queer equivalent of working at hooters as a cis girl — Ashes (@Ashleyydotjpg) August 17, 2022

We don’t make the rules. Evil men = evil. Evil women = badass.

now that evil women are finally becoming more popular i hate this new genre of tweets that’s like “oh but if she was a man yall would hate her” YES! YES I WOULD! i’m a lesbian and a hypocrite and i’m not ashamed of it — brighty (@gayshinoa) August 14, 2022

Just don’t hate us cause we’re out here killing it.

Cis het men when queer people are doing much better than them pic.twitter.com/PdfctSLkOX https://t.co/y6OU3n3nQs — Hey You? (@kokotheworld) August 19, 2022

And keeping it cute, too.