This week in LGBTQ Twitter: Undeniable queer truths

With all the lies being spewed by the haters, it’s worth reiterating these self-evident queer truths.
2 gay guys will read the same info, say “i’m living” and the other will say “i’m dead,” and they will both be expressing the same exact sentiment
— miss representation (@YeeSeekingHaw) August 16, 2022
Are you Docs or Crocs? Or maybe Birkenstocks?
in every queer relationship, there is a docs and a crocs. I will not elaborate except to say that I am the crocs and my GF is the docs
— Sam Manzella (@_sammanzella) August 17, 2022
Math is obviously queer anyway. Irrational, invisible, trying to figure out (your) x?
I’m in favor of this. I’d much rather take gay algebra pic.twitter.com/sXF6arGhaA
— Natalie Wynn (@ContraPoints) August 19, 2022
Finally solving the nature vs. nurture debate.
Being gay isn't your choice, it's mine. You're gay now.
— HIDEKI NYAGANUMA 🇺🇦 CEO OF FUNKY FRESH BEATS (@Hideki_Naganuma) August 17, 2022
If you’re wondering where all the cute trans girls are…
Working at Starbucks as a transgirl is the queer equivalent of working at hooters as a cis girl
— Ashes (@Ashleyydotjpg) August 17, 2022
We don’t make the rules. Evil men = evil. Evil women = badass.
now that evil women are finally becoming more popular i hate this new genre of tweets that’s like “oh but if she was a man yall would hate her” YES! YES I WOULD! i’m a lesbian and a hypocrite and i’m not ashamed of it
— brighty (@gayshinoa) August 14, 2022
Just don’t hate us cause we’re out here killing it.
Cis het men when queer people are doing much better than them pic.twitter.com/PdfctSLkOX https://t.co/y6OU3n3nQs
— Hey You? (@kokotheworld) August 19, 2022
And keeping it cute, too.
I do not wish to be perceived by you.
I *do* wish to be perceived by your cute dog.
— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 14, 2022