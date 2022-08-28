Life

This Week in LGBTQ Twitter: Government-funded pronouns

Looking to maximize the impact of your student loan forgiveness? Spend those savings on something queer AF.
By    
This Week in LGBTQ Twitter: Government-funded pronouns
If this is what "Dark Brandon" brings, we're here for it.

Folks on the right are big mad about President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive a modest amount of student loan debt for lower income borrowers. Next level: Using those saved funds on something that makes conservatives irrationally angry. Check out the replies for more on the pronoun economy…

Or the debt could be transferred to someone deserving.

Either way, we’re living for the White House tweets calling out the hypocrites.

Get the Daily Brief

The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Meanwhile, as the nation anxiously awaited the release of a redacted FBI affidavit for the raid at Mar-a-Lago, Mrs Betty Bowers leaked her own version.

And Mary Trump says what we’re all thinking.

A reminder that trans folks aren’t new.

But people are still debating our existence.

All while Harry Styles dons dresses and clutches his pearls at the thought of gay sexuality.

A lesson on pronouns that the AP would disagree with.

Comedian Joe Lycett shares a new way to cope with online harassment.

What would be on your hate plates?

Life
, , , , , , ,

Independent Spirit Awards to adopt gender-neutral acting categories

Previous article

Texas social workers are quitting rather than implement Greg Abbott’s anti-trans order:

Next article

More in Life