Politics

Ted Cruz roasted for calling Democrats are “a bunch of transgender wacko socialists”

"I, for one, welcome our new transgender, wacko, socialist overlords..."
By    
Ted Cruz's daughter disagrees with his politics
Republican Texas Senator Ted CruzPhoto: Shutterstock

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is getting mocked online for his outlandish taunt about Democrats.

“This is not your father’s Democrat party,” Cruz said on Fox Business. “These are a bunch of transgender, wacko socialists.”

His outlandish words were the subject of Twitter mockery.

Get the Daily Brief

The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Politics
, ,

Brittney Griner gets 9 years in Russian prison after being found guilty

Previous article

The 7 types of polyamorous relationships you should know

Next article

More in Politics