Ted Cruz roasted for calling Democrats are “a bunch of transgender wacko socialists”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is getting mocked online for his outlandish taunt about Democrats.

“This is not your father’s Democrat party,” Cruz said on Fox Business. “These are a bunch of transgender, wacko socialists.”

Ted Cruz: "This is not your father's Democrat Party, these are a bunch of transgender wacko socialists." For context, if the Inflation Reduction Act is passed, it'll reduce the deficit by over $300 billion and taxes won't go up for anyone making under $400,000 a year. pic.twitter.com/OakON1Jbgh — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 4, 2022

His outlandish words were the subject of Twitter mockery.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

transgender wacko socialists

ASSEMBLE https://t.co/EmllE4mvxi — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 4, 2022

Not exactly your father’s Republican Party either. They’re a bunch of cult-following, Putin-loving, fascists. And you’ve got common sense conservative Repubs like Liz Cheney saying “I don’t recognize these people”. — Dan Laramy (@DanLaramy) August 4, 2022

This is how Republicans talk about us and our Dem leaders call them friends across the aisle. They should call them forced birthers & veteran hating liars — Each One, Reach One (@Each1Reach1_US) August 4, 2022

It’s almost as if Ted Cruz’s mission at this stage in life is to be the #1 most hated person.🤷‍♀️ — JK Weston (@WestonJK) August 4, 2022

Translation- “fear, fear, fear, fear. We are the party of fear.” — CJR (@honeyguswilbur) August 4, 2022

Idk, my Dad thought the Dems of the 80s and 90s were wacko socialists too and his Dad thought the Dems of the 1930s-1960s we wacko socialists. I think it’s pretty standard lazy Republican rhetoric. — Carmen ⭕️ (@OurHonor1870) August 4, 2022

I, for one, welcome our new transgender, wacko, socialist overlords… https://t.co/5yI4mJ2WlX — knobbygirl (@knobbygirl) August 4, 2022

With extreme Democrats, I get paid maternity leave, with extreme Republicans I get a Senator in my doctor's office. — ET (@hughesee) August 4, 2022

Dibs on "transgender wacko socialists" for a band name. — Notorious Resister (@brainpictures) August 4, 2022

"a bunch of transgender wacko socialists"

Go ahead and make it sound even better, Teddy! 😍 https://t.co/cq4TRy7Mw3 — Nina, as it were (@nina_in_LA) August 4, 2022