Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open

Hilarity ensued, joy was sparked, life was given.
Laverne Cox
Laverne CoxPhoto: Shutterstock

Laverne Cox was spotted attending the U.S. Open on Monday looking fantastic in a black face mask, leading one fan on social media to mistake her for none other than Beyoncé. The mix-up resulted in a rare moment of good natured fun on Twitter for fans of both bombshell artists.

Twitter user Choni Francis posted footage of Cox in the stands at New York’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, writing “#Beyoncé at the #USOpen.”

Other users quickly pointed out the honest mistake, with Cox herself weighing in via an Instagram post.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight and then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” the Inventing Anna star wrote. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Some Instagram commenters even joked that this might be a career high for the trailblazing Cox, who was the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her role on Orange is the New Black and even has a Barbie doll modeled after her.

Naturally, both Beyoncé and Laverne Cox fans had a field day with the mishap. “If I was @Lavernecox I would frame this tweet,” one fan commented.

“There aren’t enough Memes for this tweet…” another wrote. And the memes and gifs were indeed plentiful.

Francis quickly acknowledged his mistake, while also joking that he was worried that the Beyhive was coming for him.

Meanwhile, some fans admitted to making the same mistake.

Cox herself even reposted some of the reactions on Twitter, giving a shoutout to GOAT Serena Williams in the process.

