Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open

Laverne Cox was spotted attending the U.S. Open on Monday looking fantastic in a black face mask, leading one fan on social media to mistake her for none other than Beyoncé. The mix-up resulted in a rare moment of good natured fun on Twitter for fans of both bombshell artists.

Twitter user Choni Francis posted footage of Cox in the stands at New York’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, writing “#Beyoncé at the #USOpen.”

Other users quickly pointed out the honest mistake, with Cox herself weighing in via an Instagram post.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight and then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” the Inventing Anna star wrote. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!”

Some Instagram commenters even joked that this might be a career high for the trailblazing Cox, who was the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her role on Orange is the New Black and even has a Barbie doll modeled after her.

Naturally, both Beyoncé and Laverne Cox fans had a field day with the mishap. “If I was @Lavernecox I would frame this tweet,” one fan commented.

“There aren’t enough Memes for this tweet…” another wrote. And the memes and gifs were indeed plentiful.

There aren’t enough Memes for this tweet… I’m offended haha This is definitely Laverne Cox lol pic.twitter.com/I8Af8OE57t — Craig DeSaussure (@CraigDeSaussure) August 30, 2022

Me looking and then realizing that I've been deceived. 😡 pic.twitter.com/dCvoZYRt8X — Brontë Austen Hardy (@Sirron7) August 30, 2022

Francis quickly acknowledged his mistake, while also joking that he was worried that the Beyhive was coming for him.

I got to excited to see #Beyoncé and though it was her my bad.. it’s @Lavernecox 💯 — Choni -Chonstradums🔮-Jamal🤘🏾💫🧟‍♂️ (@Choni_) August 30, 2022

🤣I will stand here and take this.. pic.twitter.com/j8zBk9yxi1 — Choni -Chonstradums🔮-Jamal🤘🏾💫🧟‍♂️ (@Choni_) August 30, 2022

I thank I am going to have to take it. It’s my mistake to stand in it. pic.twitter.com/Svphu4jFhK — Choni -Chonstradums🔮-Jamal🤘🏾💫🧟‍♂️ (@Choni_) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans admitted to making the same mistake.

Aww man. It took me to read the comments to realize it wasn’t. 😩 — Girl…be calm..🤚🏾 (@richyrich323) August 30, 2022

I know you was wrong, and they eating you up in these comments but I’m not gon act like I don’t see what you saw 😭 — NoMadDreams (@MasterPharaoh92) August 30, 2022

I moved I really thought it was her damn 😂 — Scottie (@scottxdavid) August 30, 2022

Cox herself even reposted some of the reactions on Twitter, giving a shoutout to GOAT Serena Williams in the process.