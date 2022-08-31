Fox & Friends host flames out in sputtering attack on Karine Jean-Pierre

Brian Kilmeade, the Fox & Friends co-host, stumbled over an attack on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre yesterday with — a touch of irony.

Holding forth on what Kilmeade described as a garbled response the press sec gave to his Fox colleague Peter Doocy at a White House briefing Monday, Kilmeade tried to tie Jean-Pierre’s way with words to her boss’s occasional and well-known struggles with public speaking.

Biden famously overcame a stutter in childhood.

Droning on autopilot about her answer to Doocy, Kilmeade hit turbulence:

“Just like her boss, KG Pay… KGP — doesn’t have the best way with words.”

Given the script, it was a delicious slip-up.

And Twitter ate it up.

It’s just the latest fumble from Kilmeade.

In August, the host peddled a meme that showed magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, as a guest on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet; it showed Reinhart getting a foot massage from convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. The photo is fake.

On his radio show in February, Kilmeade ranted about Donald Trump’s post-2020 election strategy, claiming that “Nobody cares about 2020. Nobody. And everything that he said and the challenges that he made should have been done before the election.” Not an easy task, even in Trump’s Bizarro Universe.

Kilmeade gets a chance to clean up his act when the newsman hits the road this fall for Kilmeade Live! with special guest comedian Pat O’Rourke. The tour kicks off in Albany on September 8, without irony.

Kilmeade: K G Pay— KGP doesn’t have the best way with words pic.twitter.com/o0CL5cWv7E — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2022

Whatever the Republican Party and its ever-loyal talking heads say, I don’t care. @KJP46 is a sensation at the podium and an inspiration to generations of Black women and girls. I hope she listens to our voices rather than those of these sorry bullies. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) August 30, 2022

The most ironic clip today. — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) August 30, 2022

This dude. Accusing someone else of "not having the best way words". — Comfortably Numb 🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@YGalanter) August 30, 2022

Karine's "binder of lies?" OH, HONEY pic.twitter.com/21sfSMvjOZ — βrett Somers Appreciation Society (@SiebelBen) August 30, 2022