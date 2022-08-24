Bias Watch

Former GOP candidate wants to arm children so that they’ll stop school shootings

"I want them to be able to defend themselves against real threats and kick some ass out there and maybe intervene when a school shooter comes."
Scene from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott ad
Scene from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott adPhoto: Screenshot

Failed Republican candidate and rightwing pundit Deanna Lorraine – who has a history of extreme anti-LGBTQ statements – argued that elementary schoolchildren should be armed so that they can fight school shooters.

“Arm our children!” she told her guest Matt Couch on her Shots Fired! podcast. “Have them learn how to protect themselves. That’s what’s gonna stop shooters. That’s what’s gonna stop threats. Not just going to school wearing a bulletproof vest, OK?”

Lorraine was discussing an ad from the group Mothers Against Greg Abbott, a progressive organization in Texas trying to stop Gov. Greg Abbott (R) from getting reelected. In the ad, a child is shown wearing body armor and a helmet holding up a chalkboard that says “First day of school.”

The ad is making a statement about school shootings and Abbott’s lack of action on the issue.

Lorraine wasn’t having it, accusing the group of trying to “pull on people’s heartstrings” by bringing up mass shootings in elementary schools.

“Sorry, but I wanna teach my son how to handle a gun,” Lorraine said. “I wanna teach my son how to intelligently use guns and operate them because there is gonna be a threat some day and they’re going to be in danger some day. And I want them to be able to protect themselves, not have to just wear bulletproof vests and a hat.”

“No, I want them to be able to defend themselves against real threats and kick some ass out there and maybe intervene when a school shooter comes and shoots their asses.”

“I don’t want them to go to school defenseless.”

Some people on Twitter mocked her suggestion that sending kids to school armed would lead to fewer deaths.

In 2020, Lorraine ran in the California open primary for the state’s 12th Congressional District against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Lorraine came in fifth place and didn’t qualify for the general election.

