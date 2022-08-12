Callous Ellen breaks silence on Anne Heche tragedy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Photo: FilmMagic

Update: Anne Heche has died after being taken off of life support.

Ellen DeGeneres channeled her inner Mariah Carey when a reporter asked her to comment on actress Anne Heche’s fiery car crash and hospitalization. Heche’s publicist has announced that her injuries are too severe for her to recover and she will be taken off life support today.

The two women famously dated in the late 90s, but Ellen has stayed quiet about the tragedy withholding public well wishes or sympathy. Asked if she’d reached out privately, the former talk show host indicated that she hadn’t – and she didn’t know how her former lover was faring either.

“We’re not in touch with each other, so I wouldn’t know,” she shot at the reporter.

“It was quite a dangerous accident that happened, wasn’t it?” the cameraman asked.

“Sure was,” Ellen replied before continuing on to her car.

On Friday, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of LA, setting the house ablaze. Fifty-nine firefighters battled the fire, which engulfed both Heche’s car and the one-story house she crashed into.

Heche was trapped for 65 minutes in the inferno before she could be safely pulled from the wreckage. She was reportedly able to communicate at the time but lost consciousness shortly thereafter.

While rumors that the actress was driving while drunk have swirled, test results show that she was not under the influence of alcohol, but she did test positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Heche’s representative has released a statement announcing that she would be taken off of life support. The actress has suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a coma.

We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work—especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.