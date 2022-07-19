Texas moms go viral after they declare war on Greg Abbott

One of the moms from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott ad Photo: Screenshot

A new group called “Mothers Against Greg Abbott” is taking on the Republican Texas governor for his extreme rightwing policies and its first ad has already gone viral.

The PAC bills itself as a “diverse group” of mothers, including Democrats, independents, and Republicans. The groups name is a reference to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” which is often shortened to “MAGA.”

A video clip posted to social media this past Friday has already been viewed 2.4 million times on Twitter. The ad cites many of Abbott’s policy decisions and failures, including the failure of the power grid in the state and the law to put a $10,000 bounty on anyone suspected of helping someone get an abortion.

The ad also references a few LGBTQ policies in the state, saying that nothing in Texas politics changes “until we were called child abusers for loving and supporting our transgender children,” referring to Abbott’s order in February to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the supportive parents of transgender kids for child abuse.

“Till Texas schoolboards banned books by Black and LGBTQ authors,” said another person in the video.

They say nothing happens in Texas politics, till it does. Till you piss off the Texas Women! And now we are ready to fight! #Nothingchanges pic.twitter.com/2BmuuejhtB — Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC (@MomsAGAbbott) July 15, 2022

“Mothers across Texas are so mad at Greg Abbott and the GOP’s policies, that every single time he opens up his mouth, he alienates a new group of parents,” Mothers Against Greg Abbott founder Nancy Thompson told Newsweek. “What is happening right now in Texas isn’t even Republican… it’s the extremes of the party. They’re trying to totally gain control over our personal rights and freedoms and the safety that we need in Texas for our families to be able to thrive.

The PAC endorsed former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), the Democratic challenger in the state’s gubernatorial election this year, the day he announced his campaign.

“He cares about the lives of all Texans, and that includes Republicans,” Thompson said. “We are trying to vote in people who have good moral compasses… We think that he is going to continue to fight for every single Texan.”