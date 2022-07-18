Life

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Insta profile

The addition coincided with the artist dropping a new song, Space Cadet, from their upcoming EP Red & White.
Without fanfare or an accompanying announcement, double platinum-earning rapper Lil Uzi Vert added they/them pronouns to their Instagram profile over the weekend.

The addition coincided with the artist dropping a new song, Space Cadet, from their upcoming EP Red & White. Both are slated to appear on the singer’s long-anticipated album P!NK.

While the addition may imply Lil Uzi Vert is non-binary, the rapper hasn’t addressed their pronouns publicly. Not all people who use they/them pronouns are non-binary, and not all non-binary people use they/them pronouns.

Lil Uzi Vert, 26, was born in Philadelphia with the given name Symere Bysil Woods. Their first studio album, Luv is Rage 2, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2017, and was certified double platinum; they were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys. Their second studio album, Eternal Atake (2020), also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The rapper came to prominence with a melodic, emo approach to trap, and is noted for their facial tattoos and piercings, eccentric hair, and androgynous fashion sense.

Some of Lil Uzi Vert’s choices have not been without controversy.

After a confrontation with the singer’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and rapper Saint Jhn in 2021, Lil Uzi Vert pleaded no contest in February to one count each of felony assault with a firearm and misdemeanor injury, with a plea deal for probation and counseling. The singer allegedly held a gun to Byrd’s stomach and punched her in the face.

In 2019, Woods came under fire with accusations of transphobia based on lyrics to the song “That’s a Rack”: “Check my DMs, found out she was a man / I can’t DM, never ever again.”

“Man, why did Lil Uzi Vert gotta say some transphobic s**t on ‘That’s a Rack’… We were all rooting for you, but I can’t be down with that,” one fan tweeted.

The pronoun news prompted surprise, support, and some speculation online.

