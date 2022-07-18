Rapper Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Insta profile

Without fanfare or an accompanying announcement, double platinum-earning rapper Lil Uzi Vert added they/them pronouns to their Instagram profile over the weekend.

The addition coincided with the artist dropping a new song, Space Cadet, from their upcoming EP Red & White. Both are slated to appear on the singer’s long-anticipated album P!NK.

Lil uzi vert officially the best non binary rapper of all time pic.twitter.com/bSTCBY6k9e — «Kennnnn» (@kennn037) July 17, 2022

While the addition may imply Lil Uzi Vert is non-binary, the rapper hasn’t addressed their pronouns publicly. Not all people who use they/them pronouns are non-binary, and not all non-binary people use they/them pronouns.

Lil Uzi Vert, 26, was born in Philadelphia with the given name Symere Bysil Woods. Their first studio album, Luv is Rage 2, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2017, and was certified double platinum; they were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys. Their second studio album, Eternal Atake (2020), also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The rapper came to prominence with a melodic, emo approach to trap, and is noted for their facial tattoos and piercings, eccentric hair, and androgynous fashion sense.

Some of Lil Uzi Vert’s choices have not been without controversy.

After a confrontation with the singer’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and rapper Saint Jhn in 2021, Lil Uzi Vert pleaded no contest in February to one count each of felony assault with a firearm and misdemeanor injury, with a plea deal for probation and counseling. The singer allegedly held a gun to Byrd’s stomach and punched her in the face.

In 2019, Woods came under fire with accusations of transphobia based on lyrics to the song “That’s a Rack”: “Check my DMs, found out she was a man / I can’t DM, never ever again.”

“Man, why did Lil Uzi Vert gotta say some transphobic s**t on ‘That’s a Rack’… We were all rooting for you, but I can’t be down with that,” one fan tweeted.

The pronoun news prompted surprise, support, and some speculation online.

wake up babe lil uzi vert new pronouns just dropped pic.twitter.com/fYp5Aj20Kx — bob saget lil bro (@bobsagetlilbro) July 17, 2022

@/rap followers when lil uzi vert beats a woman: 😁😁😁 @/rap followers when lil uzi vert uses they/them pronouns: 😡😡🤬🤬🤬 — samm ✶ (@plstcsurgry) July 17, 2022

uzis non-binary because he’s not human he’s from outer space 👽🛸 welcome 🖖 @LILUZIVERT — cloutless (@cloutvis) July 18, 2022

WOKE lil uzi vert New GENDER on my wrist (Yeah)

GAY diamonds, them shits hit RAINBOW

Got cold, had to go get a NON GENDER SPECIFIC mink (Yeah)

New DICK rings hit ON A TWINK (Yeah, yeah)

You a BIDEN SUPPORTER, then we can link (What?) pic.twitter.com/XytbKbzSi3 — G 5gr gr g gf e (@22WAYWlGGINS) July 18, 2022

Pronouns aren’t something you should weaponize and only respect when it’s a person you like. Even with terrible people, respect their gender Identity. For example it’s not hard to say “they are a menace to society” when referring to either Lil Uzi Vert or Ezra Miller. — sammy sturger (@elitemalk) July 18, 2022

GOATT — Koshu 𓅓 | 終尾の巨人 (@koshuwashere) July 18, 2022