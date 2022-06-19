This week on LGBTQ Twitter: Queer & trans folks cope through comedy

One of the great, and often overlooked, injustices faced by queer and trans people is the stereotype that we don’t have a sense of humor. (Case in point: Folks responding to Rainn Wilson’s Twitter apology by urging the actor not to apologize for a “joke.”)

But no one has better jokes about the LGBTQ experience than, well, LGBTQ people.

Related: Rainn Wilson apologizes for “mean crack” about trans people

To those who would suggest that people transition in order to live an easier life.

WARNING: You have selected “Trans Mode” as a difficulty setting. This mode offers a more rewarding but challenging gameplay experience. Medicine is harder to find, enemies spawn in previously friendly spaces, merchants may not serve you, and some factions may attack on sight. — 🏳️‍⚧️Timmie🏳️‍⚧️ (@haytimmie) June 13, 2022

In response to fear-mongering about the influence of drag queens on children.

Parents need to stop subjecting kids to these drag shows where men dress up like women, play loud music, ask for money, and indoctrinate kids before they are even old enough to understand. pic.twitter.com/6EK33F6Y7Y — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 12, 2022

Trans folks know how to transmute pain into comedy.

passive aggressively sending this to my transphobic dad for father's day ^-^ pic.twitter.com/0aiN8WfbaP — River 🦄🚀 (@hypersonicorn) June 13, 2022

Some of that comedic gold may be inspired by the common shared experience of a second puberty.

All these panicked takes about trans teenagers and not one of them acknowledges that it’s actually really fucking awkward to go through a second adolescence in adulthood — Ari Drennen 🏳️‍🌈 (@AriDrennen) June 17, 2022

Can we get some TV shows/movies about that self-aware second coming-of-age? And no, the new Barbie movie doesn’t count.

Trans Guy Trans Guy

10 years on T: 10 months on T: pic.twitter.com/nYnKJNnoSS — alex schmider (@anderfinn) June 16, 2022

Speaking of cringe… Trans reporter Kate Sosin’s thread on the worst Pride Month merch just received a particularly winning submission.