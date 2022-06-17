Pride In Pictures: A reminder that pride started as a protest

Pride 50 Link
For Marie Lewis, Pride has always been and will continue to be a protest.
Marie Lewis
For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: Marie Lewis

Location: Washington, D.C.

Caption: This was my first Pride after I had begun my transition. And it was a small, grassroots Pride sponsored by groups representing QTPOCs. This was year 1 of the pandemic (2020) and the corporate Capital Pride was not involved. It very much reminded me of my first few Pride events in the early 90s, when I was marching with ACT-UP or Queer Nation, and that it was as much a protest/demonstration as it was a celebration.

