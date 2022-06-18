Pic of the Week: Inside the White House Pride reception

President Joe Biden hosted LGBTQ leaders, politicians, and activists at the White House this week for a Pride reception.

Attendee Jerame Davis, the Executive Director of Pride At Work, shared these snapshots from inside the event with LGBTQ Nation.

The president spoke to attendees, pledging to do everything within his power to advance LGBTQ rights. He signed executive orders announced yesterday to combat conversion therapy, GOP attacks on transgender children, and other issues surrounding LGBTQ youth.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Second Gentleman also attended although only the First Lady spoke. She introduced Javier Gomez, a Florida teen who helped to organize the statewide student walkout to protest the state’s Don’t Say Gay law. Gomez introduced the President after giving brief remarks.

Attendees noshed on hors d’oeuvres after the ceremony. The table centerpiece was a rainbow flag made of roses.

They were also given a commemorative coin of the event.

“The president promised a law to ban conversion therapy outright during his campaign,” Davis said, “but the Republicans in Congress are blocking everything LGBTQ, so this is at least a start to ending that barbaric practice.”