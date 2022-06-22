Pride In Pictures: In memory of Uncle Ron

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: Michael Care

Location: San Francisco, CA

Caption: This picture is of me in drag and my Uncle Ron going to the Pride Parade in 1979 in San Francisco. This picture is very near and dear to my heart because my Uncle Ron passed away in 1984 during the AIDS crisis at the time. He was only 42 years old. He and I were like brothers our whole life and I miss him every day.