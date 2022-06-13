Pride In Pictures: A memory not to be forgotten

Pride 50 Link
For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: John Mundell

Location: San Francisco, CA

Caption: My uncle, Daniel, died of AIDS in 1984, three years before I was born. A few years ago, I was blessed to meet Nick, a close friend of his who still lives in SF. He had a wall of 8×10 photos of deceased friends in his home and he gave me the ones he had of Dan in a neat folder. Read all of John’s tweets below.

