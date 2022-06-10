Pride In Pictures: House of Prism works at pride

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Related: Pride In Pictures: The mysterious photobomber

Name: Sara Bloomberg

Location: St Augustine, FL

Caption: Queer icon Adam Lambert came to St Augustine to perform for our not-for-profit, House of Prism, and was invited to the table at his event. We are a local queer not-for-profit that serves LGBTQIA+ youth and adults in St John’s County in Florida. We serve youth ages 4-19, we offer free art events, and free dances for youth ages 13-19, and connect the LGBTQIA+ community with doctors and therapists.