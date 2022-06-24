Pride In Pictures: In honor of Mark

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: Michael Anstadt

Location: San Francisco, CA

Caption: This is a picture of me on the left and my partner of 34 years going to our first Pride Parade in 1972 San Francisco. My partner, Mark, passed away in 2005 from complications from AIDS. I miss and love him every day.