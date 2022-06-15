Pride In Pictures: A family’s day at pride

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: George Limberakis

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Caption: Celebrating Pride as a family has always been fun and memorable. Here I am with my husband, Randy Bradshaw, and my daughter, Katie Limberakis, waiting for the parade to start.