Pic of the Week: Protests rock the nation after abortion rights overturned by activist Supreme Court

People worldwide protested the Supreme Court's decision to strip women of their constitutional rights.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: A woman holds a "fuck you SCOTUS, women's rights are human rights" painted over a pride-colored American flag while participating in the 30th Annual New York City Dyke March on June 25, 2022 in New York City. The Dyke March which calls itself a march protest, rather than a parade, is a "demonstration of our First Amendment right to protest" according to their website. This year’s theme is Dykes for Trans Liberation.
A woman holds a "fuck you SCOTUS, women's rights are human rights" painted over a pride-colored American flag while participating in the 30th Annual New York City Dyke March on June 25, 2022 in New York City. Photo: (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images)

Practically everyone who isn’t a far-right extremist took to the streets over the past two days to protest the Supreme Court decision that took away women’s right to an abortion. Stripping citizens of a constitutional right is a dramatic departure from normal precedent and has been recognized worldwide as a vicious move by far-right Christians to impose their morals on American women. Because, Hillary’s emails, amirite?

Women worldwide joined together to oppose the Taliban-like move by the Supreme Court justices and the weekend’s Pride events were no exception – and the annual Dyke March showed the righteous anger. Today’s pic show’s a woman holding a “fuck you SCOTUS, women’s rights are human rights” painted over a pride-colored American flag in the 30th Annual New York City Dyke March on June 25. The Dyke March calls itself a march protest, rather than a parade. This year’s theme was Dykes for Trans Liberation.

We’ve also included a few other photos of protests from around the nation.

WASHINGTON, USA – JUNE 25: Pro-life-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022, a day after the Supreme Court released a decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, striking down the right to abortion. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 25: An abortion rights activist confronts a pro-life activist with a sign that says “They are going Pro-Life until it’s born” at the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2022, one day after the Supreme Court justices ruled against Roe v. Wade.(Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Im
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: LAPD officers hold back activists after they attempted to walk onto the 110 freeway to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

 

