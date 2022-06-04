Pic of the Week: Madonna’s son wears dress to boxing match

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: David Banda and Madonna attend the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

David Banda, Madonna’s son, arrived at a boxing match with his mother, but he was the one sporting the dress – an updated version of her iconic Adidas outfit.

While Gervanto Davis and Rolando Romero battled it out for the lightweight championship, Banda left photographers and fans with their jaws on the floor.

Madonna wore the original dress to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle in 1993. She arrived at the event with out performer Rosie O’Donnell.

The singer, who adopted Banda from Malawi with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, has admitted that Banda is her favorite.

“He’s the one I have the most in common with,” she said in 2019. “I feel like he gets me. He has more of my DNA than any of my children so far.”

This isn’t the first time that Banda has modeled a dress for the public. The singer previously posted a photo to Instagram that simply read, “Confidence is everything.”

Davis knocked out Romero, winning the fight.