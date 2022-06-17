Ohio GOP leader to remove “genital inspections” from trans sports ban to get it passed

Following a nationwide backlash, Ohio Senate Republicans are saying that they won’t include a “genital inspection” portion of an anti-transgender athlete bill that would prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in school sports.

The bill previously included language that any female athlete that has been accused of being transgender would have to undergo a full external and internal genital inspection.

According to Senate President Matt Huffman, the inclusion of a “genital inspection” in the bill will not move forward.

“It’s not necessary,” Huffman, a Republican, said according to ABC News. He went on to say that the “genital inspection” portion “is not going to happen.”

Originally, the Save Women’s Sports Act was included in an unrelated bill before being passed by the Ohio House at the beginning of June. The “genital inspection” was added as a part of the bill known as Sub H.B. 151.

Previously, Huffman said he didn’t have an opinion on the inspections since he is not a medical expert.

“Those are the kind of things that you need to sit down, you hear testimony about, you work out the details, you talk to experts,” he added. “And in all fairness, me trying to answer that question is exactly what I’m criticizing other people to do, which is just to go ahead and vote – you’re really not sure exactly how all that is going to be.”

But now, Huffman has changed his tune and has stated that the proposal isn’t moving forward.

“I’m not sure why that’s in the bill,” he said. Huffman is aware that the inspections have “outraged a lot of people.”

When pressed at an event by a concerned parent and advocate, Huffman doubled down on his stance even though he supports the transgender athlete ban. The inspections are “completely unnecessary,” he said. He then added that “all these tests can be done with a simple DNA swab.”

In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said in a statement that decisions about banning trans people from participating in school sports should be up to athletic associations and not the government.