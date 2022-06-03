Gay congressman calls out GOP “bullshit” that gets kids slaughtered in schools

Out Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is getting celebrated online for his righteous anger about how some politicians don’t want to do anything to prevent school shootings like the one that occurred in Uvalde, Texas last week that left 19 children and two adults dead as even police appear to have been afraid to confront the shooter.

He was speaking yesterday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on H.R. 7910, the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” which would enact several gun regulations like raising the age limit for semiautomatic rifles, make firearms more easily traced, and encourage safe storage of firearms.

Related: Out Congressman David Cicilline started working on impeaching Donald Trump during Capitol Insurrection

Mocking conservatives who argued that the gun bill will restrict the due process rights of people who “might commit mass murder,” Cicilline asked: “You know who didn’t have due process? You know who didn’t have their constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland and Sandy Hook and Uvalde and Buffalo and the list goes on and on.”

“So spare me the bulls**t about constitutional rights-” Cicilline said as another Congressmember asked him to yield time.

“No I will not yield, and I will not yield for my entire five minutes, do don’t ask again!” Cicilline said, as nervous laughter can be heard off-camera.

Cicilline: You know who didn’t have constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland and Sandy Hook and Uvalde… so spare me the bullshit pic.twitter.com/xji3Cv7lFr — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2022

The committee voted to advance the bill in a 25-19 vote, with all Democrats voting for it and all Republicans voting against it.

Cicilline was expressing a frustration that is clearly shared by many Americans, as video of his remarks have already been viewed almost 700,000 times on Twitter alone. And he got supportive responses.

“And I’m not going to yield for my entire five minutes so don’t ask again.” This is righteous anger. https://t.co/MGNpmptKp5 — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) June 3, 2022

Thank you Congressman Cicilline! We NEED more of this if we ever going to #EndGunViolence https://t.co/N86VvLbSPt — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) June 3, 2022

It’s great to see Democrats fired up. This is the righteous anger we need. https://t.co/kv2uC4RyVb — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 3, 2022

"No, I damn well won’t yield" should be the Democrats' rallying cry. — John Powers (@ReportingfromNY) June 2, 2022

“So spare me the bullshit”! I want that on a T-shirt! — The Real SanFranSam (@SanFranSam_54) June 2, 2022

Good on him. We all have a right to live without the fear of being shot in public spaces. THAT IS A RIGHT THAT FAR, FAR OUTWEIGHS AN 18 YEAR OLDS RIGHT TO A GUN. End of story. — Madison Church (@ColoNATIVE2nd) June 2, 2022

Hey Democrats! Y’know those game walkthroughs that tell you how to beat the hard parts? Cicilline just gave you one for the republicans. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) June 2, 2022

OH, HEAVENS HE USED A PROFANITY! FETCH ME MY FAINTING CHAIR!!! — UberNeuman (@NeumanUber) June 2, 2022

So they are offended by the word bullshit but not about our kids being murdered at school FFS — 🧑🏻👩🏻🧑🏻📷 📺 And Now This… (@hcesd) June 3, 2022

They ask him to yield because they know he is destroying their bullshit argument. — Alkohauliq (@Alkohauliq) June 2, 2022

These are the people Dems need to embrace. I want those who are no longer polite in hopes of turning a red voter into a blue voter that's a pipe dream. Stop pandering and go at them. — Michelle (@MichelleMangol6) June 2, 2022