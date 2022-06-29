This drag queen had the best response to an anti-LGBTQ Republican threatening a lawsuit

The lawyer of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has sent a local drag performer a “cease and desist” letter telling them to stop discussing how she once took her child to see him perform in drag, even though she now considers drag queens a threat to kids. The drag performer says he won’t stay silent about her hypocrisy.

In a public June 17 Facebook post, Richard Stevens — an entertainer who performs as drag queen Barbra Seville — wrote that Lake took her kid to a drag show, had invited the performer into her home, and had previously been kicked out of bars for being too drunk.

Lake’s lawyer Timothy La Sota said in his cease and desist letter that all of Steven’s claims were “damaging lies.” He told Stevens to stop repeating his statements and to delete them from his social media.

“Your claims paint Ms. Lake in a false light,” La Sota wrote.

Stevens’ attorney Tom Ryan responded on Monday with a hilariously fearless letter. “[Your cease and desist letter] was served on Richard just as he was going to perform at a family-friendly Drag Brunch — the kind of event that Ms. Lake used to enjoy,” the letter began. “Ms. Lake even hired Richard to perform as Barbra Seville at a baby shower for another well-known news anchor. We have the evidence.” “Something happened to [Lake] to make her mean, angry and sullen. Now Kari is a bully,” the letter continued. “The reservoir of goodwill she had built up over the years as a cherished news anchor — well, that’s been drained to the point where we might as well just refer to her now as Kari Puddles.” “To be clear: Mr. Stevens will not ‘cease and desist,'” the letter concluded. “If Ms. Lakes moves forward with filing a suit… I cannot imagine your client will be happy to revisit all the times she spent with Barbra Seville when I depose Ms. Lake.”