Christian pastor calls for every gay person to be lined up & “shot in the back of the head”

Pastor Dillon Awes of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas had a very specific call for violence against LGBTQ people in sermon from this weekend.

Entitled “Why We Won’t Shut Up,” his sermon was about “the solution for the homosexual,” which he said is murder.

“What does God say is the answer, is the solution, for the homosexual in 2022, here in the New Testament, here in the Book of Romans?” Awes asked. “That they are worthy of death! These people should be put to death!”

“Every single homosexual in our country should be charged with the crime, the abomination of homosexuality, that they have,” he continued. “They should be convicted in a lawful trial. They should be sentenced with death.”

“They should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.”

On Sunday, Christian hate-preacher Dillon Awes said that the government should execute every gay person. All of them. "They should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That's what God teaches. That's what the Bible says." pic.twitter.com/rMzF3BHSNF — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 7, 2022

Stedfast is one of the most hateful churches in the country, and its pastors have repeatedly called for death to LGBTQ people.

“According to God we should hate Pride, not celebrate it,” Pastor Jonathan Shelley said several weeks ago at an Arlington, Texas city council meeting. “God has already ruled that murder, adultery, witchcraft, rape, bestiality, and homosexuality are crimes worthy of capital punishment.”

Shelley made headlines last year when he said that he was happy that a gay person was killed at a Pride event.

“The Bible says that they’re worthy of death!” he said at the time. “They say, ‘Are you sad when f**s die?’ No. I think it’s great! I hope they all die! I would love it if every f*g would die right now.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center considers Stedfast Baptist Church to be a hate group.