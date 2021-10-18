Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasts Kyrsten Sinema for putting “lobbyists over people”

January 19, 2019: US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at 3rd Annual Women's Rally and March on streets of Manhattan organized by Women's March Alliance. Photo: Shutterstock

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ripped into Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Twitter for obstructing President Joe Biden’s agenda for arbitrary reasons, insinuating that corporate lobbyists have effectively bribed the obstructionist Democrat.

Ocasio-Cortez said Sinema was putting “lobbyists over people” and used their respective fundraising amounts as proof that Sinema’s grandstanding isn’t the way to earn support from fellow Democrats who demand she follow through on her campaign promises.

Sinema, who represents the entire state of Arizona, brought in around $1.1 million over the last quarter according to campaign finance reports.

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a district in New York, pulled in almost $1.7 million during the same time period.

Sinema has indicated her opposition to Biden’s infrastructure bill is based on the cost, but the bill doesn’t add to the deficit thanks to increased taxes on the uber-wealthy and corporations. While major changes to drug costs are included in the bill, Sinema has been meeting and taking campaign cash from the pharmaceutical industry.

Sinema’s headline-grabbing nonsense will also doom LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections. The Senator identifies as bisexual.

Responding to a tweet from the People for Bernie [Sanders] account that highlighted the fundraising discrepancies between the two Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez shot back with a simple but vicious jab.

“It’s 2021. You don’t have to put corporate lobbyists over people to legislate, fundraise, and win,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“It’s insulting to tell everyday people who worked tirelessly for a majority that they must suffer insane drug prices, no voting rights, & climate disaster for political convenience.”

It’s not just Sinema’s betrayal of her party’s priorities that are irritating Arizona Democrats. Sinema has rightly earned a reputation as someone who doesn’t even talk to her constituents.

She doesn’t host town halls or hold press conferences. She goes to such lengths to avoid talking to voters that she locked herself in a bathroom when activists tried to confront her.

It’s impossible to know what political game Sinema is playing, but it appears to be a losing one.