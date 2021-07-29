Jamie Lee Curtis will officiate her trans daughter’s wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Halloween' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on October 17, 2018. Photo: Shutterstock

Legendary actor Jamie Lee Curtis announced that her second child is transgender and that the Golden Globe-winning actor will be officiating her wedding herself.

In an interview with the AARP magazine, Curtis said that she and her husband Christopher Guest “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Ruby is 25 and works as a computer gaming editor, and she’s engaged.

“She and her fiance will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” the Fish Called Wanda and True Lies star said.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has shown her support for LGBTQ people. Last year, she announced that she would produce, direct, and star in How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story, a film about a real-life “devout Christian mother to come to terms with her son being gay.”

“I was moved by her journey,” Curtis said. “And I continue to be thrilled as her movement is catching on.”

“I hope to do justice to her story and the story of so many marginalized people in the LGBTQ community.”

And now she’s showing that she’s supportive of her own family. She announced her AARP cover interview on Instagram and wrote that she is “happy that my family is safe and flourishing.”