News

A conservative org tried to mock Pete Buttigieg for denouncing racism. It blew up in their face.

They got schooled by everyone - even the Libertarian Party of Texas.
By    
Pete Buttigieg
Pete ButtigiegPhoto: Shutterstock

The conservative Young America’s Foundation (YAF) tried to mock Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg this weekend because he called out racism in government policy.

But instead of people laughing at Buttigieg, people laughed at YAF. It was brutal.

Related: Pete Buttigieg had to go on TV to tell ignorant Republicans “you need water to live”

“There is racism physically built into some of our highways,” Buttigieg said in an interview with The Grio, promoting President Joe Biden’s two trillion dollar infrastructure package.

Buttigieg was referring to how majority-Black neighborhoods have historically been torn down and divided in order to build highways in urban areas, a well-documented phenomenon; he said that there is money in Biden’s proposal to address this.

For some reason, YAF thought this was funny and made a meme out of it.

“This is not parody,” the organization tweeted with the quote from Buttigieg.

That’s when YAF got schooled.

“Have you tried reading literally any book on the subject?” asked legendary Jeopardy! contestant Sam Deutsch.

“I’m begging you to read one book that isn’t Harry Potter,” said feminist and trans advocate Ari Drennan.

Even conservatives piled on YAF.

“Google redlining,” quipped the Libertarian Party of Texas.

There was a lot more.

News
, , , , , , ,

Conservatives are out to stop cancel culture. They should look in the mirror.

Previous article

Last weekend’s Saturday Night Live was the queerest in forever

Next article

More in News