Alabama Republican busted looking at trans adult pics online after voting against trans rights

A Republican state lawmaker in Alabama was caught looking at transgender porn online, just a week after he voted in favor of a bill that attacks transgender minors’ access to lifesaving health care.

Alabama State Sen. Tom Whatley (R) liked an explicit tweet by the account “Bambi Hardcore TG 18+,” who describes themself as an “enbi trans girl faerie princess.”

“I love my new, fat, G-cup tiddies,” their tweet said, with a picture of their breasts. The tweet was posted on February 15, 2021, it appears in Whatley’s “Likes” feed, and his work-associated account is listed in the tweets’ likes.

This may surprise some of his constituents, considering what he was doing at work just last week. Whatley voted in favor of S.B. 10 in the state senate, a bill that would criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming health care to young people in accordance with established transgender standards of care. The bill would be so draconian that a doctor who prescribes puberty blockers could get 10 years in jail for doing their job.

According to the AP, the bill would even cover talk therapy for transgender youth.

“We don’t want them affirming that, ‘Hey yeah, you’re right, you should be a boy if you are a born a female,'” said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Shay Shelnutt (R).

Whatley offered an amendment to exempt counselors but it was rejected. He still voted in favor of the bill.

The bill’s text says that treatments like puberty blockers – even after years of testing and administered by a doctor – somehow constitute “dangerous and uncontrolled human medical experimentation that may result in grave and irreversible consequences to their physical and mental health.”

Puberty blockers, like their name suggests, actually delay the onset of puberty so that transgender youth, their parents, and their doctors can have time to understand their identities and come up with the best path forward. If a trans person stops taking them, then they undergo puberty associated with their sex assigned at birth.

One study found that transgender teens who wanted puberty blockers and were able to get them had a significantly reduced risk of suicidal thoughts for the rest of their lives compared to trans teens who wanted them but didn’t get them. Another study found that the treatment improves transgender youths’ lives and that almost all trans youth grow up to be transgender adults.

This isn’t the first time an opponent of transgender rights has been caught looking at transgender adult content. In 2018, the anti-LGBTQ host of Info Wars, Alex Jones, was caught on camera with a video on his phone that had “Naughty tbabe” in the title.

“I was like looking up some reporter we’re trying to hire today and punched in some number and it popped up porn on my phone,” Jones claimed at the time. “Everybody has had porn pop-up on their phone, hundreds of times.”

LGBTQ Nation asked Whatley why he liked that tweet. As of publication, he has not responded, but he has un-liked the tweet on Twitter. This news site also requested comment from the model in the picture. This article will be updated if either responds.