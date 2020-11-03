Taylor Small will be Vermont’s first out transgender legislator

With 41% of the vote, Taylor Small has officially made history as the first out trans person elected to the Vermont State Legislature. She has also become the fifth out trans state legislator in the nation.

History made! Vermont has elected its first openly transgender state legislator, our Spotlight Candidate @TaylorSmallVT. pic.twitter.com/WqdpnhltUu — LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) November 4, 2020

Just a few weeks ago, Small told LGBTQ Nation what breaking this barrier means to her:

“Being the first means being that representation,” she said, “and being that guiding light. In a lot of ways I don’t see it as a historical moment for myself, but more of a historical moment for the community.”

With and 43% and 41% of the vote respectively in Winooski, Hal Colston and I will be headed to Montpelier! Thank you, everyone! — Taylor Small (@TaylorSmallVT) November 4, 2020

As a fusion candidate, Small ran as both a Democrat and a Progressive to represent district Chittenden 6-7, which she will do alongside her fellow victor, Hal Colston.

“The impact of Taylor’s groundbreaking victory cannot be overstated,” said Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, in a statement. “There are so few transgender people in elected office that nearly every win is a historic one, yet with each barrier broken comes more trans people inspired to do the same.”

“Even pro-equality states like Vermont need trans voices in government to ensure the priorities and concerns of the community are heard. Taylor will bring that perspective to the state House and Vermont can be a leader on trans equality because of it.”

Small, who is currently the Director of the Health & Wellness program at the Pride Center of Vermont, also told LGBTQ Nation in October that she is excited to push for “radical change” in the legislature, with one of her major priorities being Medicare For All.

Small believes having more marginalized voices in political power is key to progressive change.

“When you bring folks that have marginalized identities that aren’t typically seen in positions of power,” she said, “it allows those most impacted to be at the forefront of those bills, and understanding the legislation we are making goes beyond ourselves, but is truly community-oriented and focused.”