Enraged woman yells “Keep your HIV!” at Black Lives Matter protestors

A white woman in Watsontown, Pennsylvania has been captured on video raising her middle fingers at Black Lives Matter protestors and telling them, “You f*ckin’ communists,” and “You live off of white people.”

One of the protestors responded by telling her, “We love you!” She responded by saying “F*ck off! Keep your HIV over there!”

The video starts with the woman calling the protestors “trash” as they chant, “No justice, no peace.” After a while, she shouts, “F**k you! We’re gonna give you no peace! B***h! You f**king b***h!”

The woman was part of a group that was heckling the protestors. Her companions included “motorcycle club members, men in Trump hats, Three Percenters, and other local residents,” according to Central Pennsylvania photographer Paul Weaver.

Woman in Watsontown, Pennsylvania shouts at Black Lives Matter protesters "you live off of white people" and "keep your HIV over there" pic.twitter.com/m6AvRulHRr — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 29, 2020

The woman has not yet been identified, but the video of her has racked up over 1.8 million views and has been shared over 12,900 times.

According to Newsweek, the protest was organized by the “If Not Us, Then Who?” group. However, local police intervened and shut down three blocks of traffic after this woman and other counter-protesters began confronting the people marching for racial justice.

Some of the men standing behind the woman are wearing a red Make America Great Again hat and another hat that reads, “Re-elect Trump 2020 Make liberals cry again.” Another holds a sign that says, “Beer Matters. It’s O.K. to kill a beer.”

Another man, carrying a gun and shaking hands with a police officer, seems to bear a right arm tattoo on that says “III%” a possible reference to the Three Percenters, a far-right militia movement who sees themselves as fighting the tyranny of the U.S. government.

The Three Percenters helped protect white supremacists at the deadly neo-Nazi Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and have been linked to an attempted bombing of the BancFirst building in Oklahoma City in 2017.

The group, which actively recruits law enforcement officers and military service members, claims to have tens of thousands of members and may be one of the largest radical anti-government groups in the United States.