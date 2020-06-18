When the late, great Gilbert Baker designed the rainbow flag back in 1978, he never could have imagined that it would become a worldwide symbol of not just gay liberation but of freedom itself. The original eight deeply symbolic colors came to represent not just the many states of queer being, from sex (hot pink) to spirit (violet), but also the rich diversity of the LGBTQ community.

In the years since the flag has been incorporated into everything from logos to fashion to symbolize alignment with all things LGBTQ. And given the boldness of Baker’s political statement, that’s not the easiest thing to do, especially four decades later.

This season’s Reebok pride collection, All Types of Love, is a nod to Baker’s creation but with subtle modern flair and with an expanded sense of diversity. Offering apparel, footwear, and accessories, the collection is a timeless expression of freedom that allows everyone to express their pride in the way that fits them best. Built around five activists of all colors and gender identities (featured in the video below), the campaign is based on the authentic storytelling from the everyday fight for equality.

To support the work of these pioneers, Reebok is donating $75k to the It Gets Better Project, a global LGBTQ+ outreach program that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the world. The initiative exists to inspire people to share their stories and remind the next generation that hope is out there, and it will get better.

Here are a few of our favorite designs from this season’s Reebok Pride collection:

There’s something out and loud about this light-weight mesh shoe, unleashing the twinkle toes in all of us. There’s also something futuristic, inviting us to ask what the future of our community might look like in half a century at Pride 100.

This season’s shoes offer an inscription in every pair, a message of pride that brings us together even in a year when the celebrations are mostly virtual:

All Types of Love

We speak different languages. We pray, we love, and we worship differently. Each of us is one-of-a-kind, but we share a powerful universal bond: This adventure we call life. This adventure to belong and be part of something, to love and be loved, to create, to teach, and to better ourselves, individually and together.

Classic white leather, combined with subtle pride stripes in the shoelaces and heel, make this shoe the perfect gift for a supporter, like your PFLAG mom who wants to make a strong but respectful statement of love and support.

Boys, girls, and all shades of the gender and sexual orientation spectrum will look smashing in this velvety soft cotton T-shirt inscribed with All Types of Love. This is a great piece to show your pride year-round.

You are going to live in this all-purpose cap, whether it’s shading you from pride season sun – or just covering up your bedhead on your zoom meetings. Also, you can easily reverse the cap to all-white. You may or may not be versatile, but this hat definitely is.

Hands-free fun requires this festive Reebok city bag for your park lunches with your BFFs, six feet away of course, or for your daily doggie treats at the local dog run where you will invite in like-minded dog-lovers for all kinds of delights. Luckily, you don’t have much baggage, and neither does this cute, pint-sized pouch embellished with rainbow abstract art.

WATCH: REEBOK PROUD NOTES CAMPAIGN…